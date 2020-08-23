1/1
Rosemary Ruth (Yunker) VanLerberg
1926 - 2020
Rosemary Ruth (Yunker) VanLerberg July 23, 1926 to Aug 20, 2020 The family of Rosemary VanLerberg announces her passing into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, August 20. She will be remembered affectionately by her surviving children Marsha (Jim) Callahan, Susan (Glenn) Hemberger, Joseph and Patty Glynn. Her greatest joy in life was watching her grandchildren grow into wonderful kind adults. Amanda, Dale, Brett, Danny, Ryan, Jennifer, Meghan, Joey, Ben and Laura. Her life got even sweeter with the blessings of great grandchildren William, Emma, Carolyn, Amelia Rose, Mallory Rose, Colin, Austin and Adam. She has been guided to the heavenly gardens by those who passed before her. Her parents Genevieve and Thomas Yunker; siblings, Marilyn (John) Cooney, Kenneth (Connie) Yunker, and Tommy Yunker; her beloved spouse, Dale VanLerberg; her daughter, Kathleen Thompson Rausch; and two infant grandchildren Sean and Courtney. They are happily joined together for eternity. Rosemary was an amazing talented artist who worked in her early years for Hallmark Cards as a design artist. Her passion for art continued throughout her long life. Many of her works are treasured memories and hang in the homes of her family and friends. Many people will walk in and out of your life but only true friends will leave footprints on your heart. Rosemary was blessed with so many footprints. Thank you Shirley, Mary Catherine, Betty, Marylyn, Janetta, Paula, Sharon, Grace, Jeannie and sister in-law Mary Alice just to name a few. She treasured and loved you all. Rosemary cherished her Catholic faith and was a parishioner at St Joseph Catholic Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and best friend to so many. Above all she was devoted to Jesus Christ and Mother Mary. She treasured a close spiritual relationship with St Therese Little Flower, the greatest saint of modern times. as she promised, "to spend my heaven doing good upon the earth." Therefore, in lieu of flowers or donations, Rosemary would love for you to do one small act of kindness daily to make the world a better place. Thank you to all the heroes the doctors (Dr. Nelson) and nurses that gave Rosemary such wonderful compassionate care in her final days. Thank you Kansas City Hospice. Due to Covid-19, funeral services will be limited to close family and friends. Catholic Mass will be offered by Rosemary's cousin Father Bobby Flannery at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020, followed by a burial at Resurrection Cemetery.


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
