Rosemary Sefchick Rosemary "Rosie" Sefchick, 70, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Rosie was born in Johnstown, Pa., on August 9, 1948 and was the eldest of six children of Walter and Dorothy Hornick, who preceded her in death. Rosie graduated from Cambria Rowe Business College with a degree in Accounting and worked many years in the banking industry. Rosie had a kind heart. She loved her family and extended her generosity to her church and community. She was active in the Food Pantry, "adopted" nursing home residents while making weekly visits and leading prayer services, and participated in community charitable efforts. She always enjoyed lending a hand. She also loved socializing with her friends in the neighborhood card and walking groups. Rosie is survived by her husband Robert of 48 years, her children Derik and wife Meredith of Olathe, Ks. and Adam and wife Stephanie of Lenexa; her brother Donald Hornick and wife Agnes of Johnstown and her sisters Ilene Zakovitch of Union City, Pa., Agnes Kiniry of Lancaster, Pa., Sister Joan Hornick of Belleville, IL. her sister Ann Tudorache preceded her in death. She has six wonderful grandchildren. Visitation will be helad at 9:00 am Saturday February 23rd at St. Paul Catholic Church, 21650 W 115th Terr., Olathe, Ks 66061. The Funeral Liturgy will follow at 10:00 am. Internment will follow at the Prince of Peace Mausoleum at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 83rd St and Quivira Rd., Lenexa, Ks. 66214. Afterward, Family and Friends are invited back to St. Paul Church for a luncheon. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be sent to the Alzheimer Assoc., Heart of American Chapter, 3846 W 75th St., Prairie Village, Ks. 66208 Arr: KC Funeral Directors 913-262-6310 www.kcfuneral.com

Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 20, 2019