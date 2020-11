Rosie E. HillNovember 27, 1924 - November 15, 2020Lenexa, Kansas - Rosie Hill 95, of Lenexa, KS, passed away November 15, 2020 at her home. She was born November 27, 1924 in Sedalia, Missouri the daughter of Jesse and Eva Moore. On May 31, 1941 she was united in marriage to Gene Hill. Rosie is preceded in death by her husband Gene; and brother, Ralph Moore. She is survived by three children, Gene Hill (Jeanne). Gary Hill (Elaine Robertson), and Kathy Hill (Phillip Bacon); seven grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren.A graveside service will begin at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Maple Hill Cemetery, 3300 Shawnee Dr., Kansas City, KS, 66106.