Rosie Mae White

Rosie Mae White Obituary
Rosie Mae White Rosie Mae White, 91, Shawnee, KS passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be 10:30-11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 26 at the Amos Family Funeral Home; private interment in Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice of Kansas, 7223 W. 95 th St, Suite 230, Overland Park, KS 66212. Rosie was born March 8, 1928 in Kansas City, MO to Albert and Daisy Roberson. She was an employee of Gil Studios and a longtime member of Graceway (formerly Kansas City Baptist Temple). Rosie was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, David White; two brothers, Albert and Gerald. Survivors include her three daughters, Donna White, Shirley (Carl) Harbin and Deborah (Randy) Schmoyer; two sisters, Pauline Benson and Dorothy Roberson; four grandchildren, Amy Harbin, David (Natalie) Harbin, Tiffany (David) Miedema, and Brad (Rachel) Schmoyer; and five great grandchildren, Renee, Anika, Henry, Rose and Maddox. Online condolences may be expressed www.amosfamily.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 26, 2019
