Rosie Sime

Rosie Sime Obituary
Rosie Sime Rosetta (Rosie) Snow Sime died October 8, 2019 at her home in Prairie Village, Kansas. She was born in Champaign, Illinois, to Robert Dewey and Millie Adelle Snow on December 5, 1929. Rosie graduated from College High School in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and from the University of Kansas where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta, and Delta Phi Delta, an honorary art fraternity. Her husband, Richard Wallace Sime, and her two sisters, Doris Mae Fox and Betty Jean Smith, preceded Rosie in death. She is survived by her daughters Kari Sime and Wendy Sime, her brother, Robert Frank Snow, and seven nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank K.C. Hospice and Palliative Care for their exceptional care and support.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 20, 2019
