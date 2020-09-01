1/
Rosmarie Ellegard
Rosmarie Ellegard Rosmarie Ellegard, 76 of Raymore Missouri passed away on August 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Louis Ellegard, mother Erna Illig, father Fredrich Illig, brother Heinz Illig. She is survived by sister Ilse Duncan, niece Chanda Koralishn, nephew Jurgen Duncan, son Eric Ellegard, daughter-in-law Tionne Ellegard and grandson Tre Ellegard. The family would like to thank Redwood of Raymore for their love and care of Rosmarie over the last 2 years. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Redwood of Raymore rehabilitation center in honor of Rosmarie Ellegard. Services will be held on Thursday September 3rd, 2020. Visitation from 2-3 pm. Service from 3-3:30 pm. Gravesite 3:30-4 pm at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home & Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO.


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
8169422004
