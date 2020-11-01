1/
Ross H. Howard
1924 - 2020
Ross H. Howard
May 25, 1925 - October 26, 2020
Mission, Kansas - Ross H. Howard passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020. He was born on May 25, 1924, in Coffeyville, Kansas, to Harold and Marjorie (Pettiner) Howard. He attended Coffeyville schools, graduating from high school in 1941 and junior college in 1943. He married his beloved wife, Annabelle Lusk, in Kansas City, Missouri, on December 20, 1947, and lived in the Kansas City area since graduating from the University of Kansas in 1948. Ross was a certified public accountant and worked as an accountant for Skelly Oil Co. for ten years. He was employed by the U.S. Treasury Department in 1960 as an Internal Revenue Agent before retiring in 1984. Ross was a Navy veteran of World War II and a lifetime member of American Legion Post No. 20, Coffeyville, Kansas. He did volunteer work for Safehome, Keys Youth Services, the Shawnee Historical Society and other organizations. Ross was preceded in death by a daughter, Valerie, and his beloved wife, Annabelle. He is survived by nieces and nephews.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
