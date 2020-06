Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ross's life story with friends and family

Share Ross's life story with friends and family

Ross Holt Bailey Ross, 92, passed away 03/20/2020. Memorial service with full honors Sat., June 27 at 2pm. Visitation 1pm. Was laid to rest at Antioch Cemetery, Holt, MO.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store