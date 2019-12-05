Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Passantino Bros. Funeral Home - Kansas City
2117 Independence Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
(816) 471-2844
Ross Cascio
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
525 Campbell St.
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
525 Campbell St.
Kansas City, MO
View Map
Ross J. Cascio Ross J. Cascio, 90, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born and raised in the Northeast area of Kansas City, graduating from Gladstone Elementary School and Northeast High School. He married the love of his life, Clarene, 69 years ago and they lived out their love story until she became his guardian angel in May, 2018. Ross was so proud of his Purple and White Northeast Vikings, his involvement in UNICO (an Italian-American charitable organization), and his leadership in the Kansas City Real Estate Board, as only one of two Father-Son Presidencies in its history. He was one of the founders of the Northeast Chamber of Commerce and was often referenced as the "Mayor of Northeast". He reflected so fondly on his involvement in the grocery business and was a devout Catholic serving on parish councils, ushering and volunteering for numerous positions. One of his passions was opening and running Cascio's Corner diner on St. John Ave. and decades later, would still meet people who had such fond memories of that establishment. He was also proud to serve on the Board of Directors for Central Bank for more than 40 years as one of the longest-termed Board Members. What really defined Ross and made him beam with pride over the years was founding and leading Victor Ross & Co. Real Estate for 60 years. He often reminisced on the many businesses that he helped to get their start, the way he and his team shaped Kansas City, and led to the building of so many successful businesses. He defined "White Tie Service" with his loyalty, integrity, and customer focus, plus he could negotiate a deal like no other! Ultimately, Ross was a true people-person, a family man a faithful, committed, and loving husband, a supportive, caring and nurturing father and grandfather, and always there for any family member or friend in need. He brightened the days and any room with his sense of humor, a smile, and a kind word or compliment. He worked the room with a rare charisma that made everyone feel happy and loved. Ross was preceded in death by his soulmate & best friend, Clarene; his parents, Vito and Rose Cascio; his brother Ben Cascio (Marie); and sister Elizabeth Smiraldo (Santo); as well as his in-laws, John Donnici (Gladys), Pete Donnici, and Dr. Frank Donnici; and his best friend, Fred Royal, who he talked to daily from the age of 5. He is survived by his loving children Victor G. Cascio (Santa), Rozanne Scimeca (Phil), and Christy Hartner (Kurt); his doting grandchildren, Ross J. Cascio II (Shelby), Dr. Claire Cascio, Frank Scimeca (Jennifer), Toni Bonadonna (Anthony), Ross Scimeca (Lauren), Evan Hartner, Blake Hartner, and Brad Winans, as well as 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Sugie DiCapo (Carl), Linda Donnici, Mary Anne Haynes, and Loretta Donnici; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the incredible care Ross received over the last five years from The Atriums , McCrite Plaza at Briarcliff, and Kansas City Hospice (especially Stephanie Leu) the kindness, care and love was overwhelming! You truly do God's work. Services will be held at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 525 Campbell St., Kansas City, MO 64106, with a visitation on Thursday, December 5th from 2:00 8:00 pm, and a funeral Mass on Friday, December 6th at 10:00 am. Cremation will follow the services. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Kansas City Hospice. Pallbearers: Ross J. Cascio II, Frank Scimeca, Anthony Bonadonna, Ross Scimeca, Evan Hartner, Blake Hartner, and Brad Winans. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 5, 2019
