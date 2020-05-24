Ross John Kearns Ross John Kearns was born January 29, 1993 in Kansas City, Missouri. With Deepest sorrow, we announce that Ross (RJ), age 27, our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed suddenly on Thursday April 30th, 2020. Those who knew Ross, even just a little, lost a shining light in their life. Ross had an infectious smile that would light up a room, fun loving energy and a deeply optimistic outlook on life. At a very early age Ross adopted the Saint Louis Blues, Kansas City Chiefs and the Saint Louis Cardinals as his teams. He had a genuine and passionate love for playing hockey and disc golf, he spent 14 years of his life playing on competitive teams. Ross found joy in nature, he loved to hike, camp, tube and collect rocks and crystals. Ross was a graduate of Cy-Fair High School in Cypress, TX class of 2011. His favorite saying when asked what he had been up to or how he was doing was always "living the dream". A wonderful son, brother, grandson and uncle. He is survived by his parents Tim and Anita (Distefano) Kearns, his sisters Katie (husband Jonathan) King and Abigail Kearns, his Niece Olivia King, Nephew Andersen King, Maternal Grandparents Ross and Neada Distefano, Paternal Grandmother Mary Kearns, Aunts and Uncles, Ross Distefano Jr., Janette and Craig Gordinier, John and Shannon Kearns and Kathy Kearns Matthes. Ross was preceded in death by his paternal Grandfather John Kearns. Funeral Service will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church North on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at 11:00AM, Receiving line to pay your respects to the family will be from 10:00AM- 11:00AM, Reception afterwards TBD, more information to come. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Ross John Kearns can be made to the UTHealth HEROS Fund (Houston Emergency Opioid Engagement System). Online at https://launch.uth.edu/project/15786 or mailed to UTHealth Attn: HEROES Ross J. Kearns PO Box 1321 Houston, TX 77251-1321
Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2020.