Rowena Cook Atzenweiler Rowena Cook Atzenweiler, 84, of Leawood, Kansas passed away suddenly and unexpectedly July 27. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend she will be missed by all her friends and family. Rowena was born in Mapleton, Kansas to Nina and Eldon Cook in 1936. Eldon died when Ro was two years old. A few years later Nina married Harley Coldiron the town dentist in Columbus, Kansas. Harley had two boys (Bill and Bob) and an infant daughter (Mary). Rowena felt very fortunate to grow up with two brothers and a little sister who she loved dearly. Rowena attended Kansas State University where she was a Tri-Delta. She was introduced to Larry Atzenweiler who she married in 1958. After KSU she attended UMKC Dental School and graduated as a dental hygienist. Larry and Rowena were blessed by three children Ann, Andy and David. Rowena was proceeded in death by her daughter Ann in 1979 and her sister Mary in 2015. She is survived by husband Larry of the home (the Forum); sons Andy (Gena) of Leawood; David (Shirley) of Olathe; brothers Bill (Mary Kay) Coldiron, Overland Park; and Bob (Patty) Coldiron, of Philpsburg, PA., seven grandchildren: August and Stella Atzenweiler; Alex, Lauren, and Jacob Atzenweiler; Andy and Dane Hutchins; Niece Janelle (Mac) Hofeditz, Tiberon, CA; and nephew Brent (Sam) Piepergerdes, Lawrence, KS and with many other extended family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.