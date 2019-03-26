Home

Rowena "Ro" Graves Rowena "Ro" Graves, 94, passed away March 24, 2019. Ro has been married the last 37 years to Donald Graves. They met when they worked together at GSA. She was born in Fredonia, KS and lived most of her life in Overland Park, KS, and Prairie Village, KS. She worked hard all of her life and was once a TWA flight attendant. Ro was very smart, thoughtful, funny and kind. She will be missed by many! In addition to her husband, Ro leaves behind 5 children: Cristan Richardson, Marty Wilson, Lorie Wilson, Meg Johnson, Janel Meyers; 3 stepchildren: Donna Cooper Graves, David Graves, Dean Graves; her sister, Phyllis Han; and many loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 25 years, William H. Wilson; her mother and father, George and Stella Pippin; and her brother, Wayne Pippin. A Celebration of Life service will be held 3/28, 1pm at Southminster Presbyterian Church, Prairie Village. In lieu of flowers, Ro requested donations to the Southminster Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.kccremation.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 26, 2019
