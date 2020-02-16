|
|
Rowena Trevor Conklin Rowena Trevor Conklin, (84) passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Claridge Court Retirement Home, Prairie Village, Kansas. Per Rowena's wishes, her daughters will distribute her ashes in the Pacific Ocean off Catalina Island, Calif. Rowena was born July 16, 1935, in Appleton, Wisc. to Harry and Helen Roberts. She spent her formative years in California. While attending college there she met and married Bob Trevor, and they lived in Pasadena. Rowena was a born activist. When her young family moved to Missouri, her passion for education led to her election on Grandview's Board of Education. As a trailblazer, Rowena was the first woman to serve on that school board. Rowena was a pioneer for women -- an early female lobbyist at the State Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. As a role model, she was always professional and well prepared on any public policy issue, respected by everyone including those who disagreed with her, and willing to share her knowledge with others. She continued her passion for equity and quality in education by becoming an expert on the School Foundation Formula and representing education interests including the Cooperating School Districts of Greater Kansas City. Through her integrity, consummate knowledge and complete dedication, Rowena acquired many additional clients including the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City, the Missouri Nurses Association (MONA), and the Clay County Commission. She was admired by her many friends in the political arena for her high standards and holding others accountable while never giving up. Rowena stood out in a crowd riding her apple-red scooter through the halls of the state capitol, serving as the "Helen Thomas" of any Chamber of Commerce meeting, wearing her colorful wardrobe and fabulous jewelry, and often being accompanied by the equally dapper Colonel Bill Conklin, her late husband. She left us too soon. We know she was cheering the Kansas City Chiefs on to victory from the "best seat in the house!" Rowena is survived by her daughters Tracy Trevor Reed (Chris, aka Rowena's "husband-in-law"), and Alison Trevor, daughter-in-law Beth Trevor, granddaughter Bre Pauley (Brennan), and great-grandchildren Brianna and Trevor Pauley. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Col. William "Bill" Conklin, her son Michael Trevor, her former husband Bob Trevor, and her brother Ralph Roberts.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020