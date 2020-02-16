Home

Roxanna Mae Gerred Roxanna Mae Gerred, 84, of Raytown, MO passed away peacefully in her home on February 6th, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on January 13th, 1936 in Kansas City, MO, daughter of Beulah R. and Bluford Benjamin (B.B.) Hart. She married Dwight Franklin Gerred, D.C. on August 29th, 1953, who preceded her in death on November 21st, 2005. Roxanna is survived by her children, Dwight Michael Gerred of Seattle, WA., David Robert Gerred of Raytown, MO., and Tracy LaNelle Strong of Indianapolis, IN, granddaughter, Chelsea K. Strong of Indianapolis, IN., and great grandchildren Mariyah and Myles. Roxanna and her husband Dwight loved their "cabin" at the Lake of the Ozarks and made many fond memories there. Roxanna was an avid bowler and bowled every Wednesday morning for the last 5 decades. She was loved and will be missed by her family and friends. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public memorial service.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020
