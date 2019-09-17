|
|
Roxie Counts Roxie Counts North, 85, Inman, SC went home to the Lord on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Mrs. North was born Roxie Mae Counts on November 22, 1933 in Tiffany Springs, MO. She was raised in Platte County, MO and graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1952. On October 11, 1952 she married Ralph "Doc" North and moved to St. Joseph, MO. Roxie began her career as a bookkeeper at Tootle Lemon National Bank in St. Joseph and then managed Ralph's State Farm Insurance agency. They retired in 1992 and spent their remaining years traveling with friends and family. Roxie liked dancing, reading, sewing, and walking on any beach. Her great love was music. She sang in a cappella and church choirs and as a soloist. From her writing journal, "If you have music in your life, you have joy in your life." She served as a PTA president at Pickett Elementary School in St. Joseph and joined Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, organized events and served as the president of the St. Joseph United Methodist Women, 1996-1999. Roxie was preceded in death by her parents Frederick M. and Ladee A. Counts Sr. formerly of Kansas City; her husband, Ralph "Doc" North MSGT United States Air Force, in 2002; a granddaughter, Stevie Ann Cook in 2006; and two nephews and a niece, Richard, Steven, and Nancy Benner. Survivors include her daughters, Stacey Cummings and husband Jeff of Inman, South Carolina and Carla Cook and husband Frank of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; a sister and brother, Betty Counts Hemeyer of Overland Park, Kansas and Frederick M. Counts Jr. and his wife Paula of Kansas City, Missouri; three grandchildren, Lance Cummings and wife Beth of Goose Creek, South Carolina, Sarah Agar and husband Jason of Ashburn, Virginia and Memphis Cook of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Carleigh Agar of Ashburn, Virginia; several nieces, a nephew and their children, Ginny Barnett and husband Harold, John Benner and wife Mary, Charla Tatom and husband Jeremy, and Heather Counts; along with many cousins and loving friends, especially her neighbor Dennis Bonjour. Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, Huffman United Methodist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Huffman United Methodist Church, Interserv of St. Joseph or the . Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 17, 2019