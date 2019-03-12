Kansas City Star Obituaries
Roy Donald Loven

Roy Donald Loven Obituary
Roy Donald Loven Roy Donald Loven, 91, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away Saturday March 9, 2019. Memorial service will be 10:00am Wednesday March 13, 2019 at Langsford Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to John Village Foundation or Powell Gardens. Survivors include his wife of 66 years Lois Loven, his children; David Loven, Ann (Andrew) Hicks and Dean (Bridget) Loven and his grandson Abe Loven. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063 816-524-3700
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 12, 2019
