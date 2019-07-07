Home

Roy L. Shaffer Roy Lee Shaffer, 77, of Raymore, Missouri passed away early morning June 29th, 2019. He was born February 22nd, 1942 in Kansas City Missouri. Roy was a veteran of the United States Navy He is preceded in death by his mother M. Kathryn Shaffer, brother John D. Shaffer, and sister Ellen S. Harden. Roy is survived by wife Margaret Shaffer, son Andrew (Michelle) Shaffer, daughter Rebecca Stroder, brothers Robert (Darline) Shaffer and William (Barbara) Shaffer, grandchildren Madeleine, Annabelle, Emi, Katie, Alyssa and Alex, and great granddaughters Karlee, Bailee and Jolee. According to his wishes there will be no formal services.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 7, 2019
