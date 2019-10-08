|
|
Roy Lee Rash Roy Lee Rash, 87, of Kansas City North, passed away October 4, 2019, at Liberty Hospital with family at his side. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, followed by funeral services at 11:00 am, on Wednesday, October 9, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Burial will follow at Alta Vista Cemetery near Weatherby, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the . Roy was born April 9, 1932, in Oriental, Oklahoma, the son of Roy Chester and Vinita (Phillips) Rash. He received four bronze stars serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean war and later in the Marine Corps, was a member of the Society of 40 & 8, Past Commander and Life member of American Legion Post 61, Life member of VFW Post 5606 and VFW Post 9638 in Galmey, MO. Roy worked 28 years as a Plant Operator for the Kansas City Water Department in North Kansas City. Along with his parents, Roy was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeremy; and brothers, Paul and Tom Rash. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Barbara (Searcy) Rash; children, Denise Williams (Tom), Gordon Rash, Ernest Rash, David Rash and Kevin Rash (Karla deceased); grandchildren, Andrew, Jennifer, Amanda, Cheyanne, Brandon and Krystin; great grandchildren, McKenzie and Colton; brother, John Rash; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 8, 2019