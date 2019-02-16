Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley & George Funeral Home and Cremation Services
12913 Grandview Road
Grandview, MO 64030
(816) 966-0250
For more information about
Roy Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
McGilley & George Funeral Home and Cremation Services
12913 Grandview Road
Grandview, MO 64030
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
McGilley & George Funeral Home and Cremation Services
12913 Grandview Road
Grandview, MO 64030
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy M. Johnson


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roy M. Johnson Obituary
Roy M. Johnson In the early morning hours of February 14, 2019, our beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather, Roy M. Johnson, 87 passed away. Visitation will be from 12-1pm Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at McGilley-George funeral Home, Grandview Chapel with funeral services beginning at 1pm. Burial will be in Belton Cemetery. Roy was born in Eagle Bend, MN and had lived in this area since 1970. He was a retired Tech Sergeant for the United States Air Force for 20 years, retiring in 1973. He then worked as a traveling salesman for 10 years. Roy was an avid chess player, enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals and playing golf when he had time. He also enjoyed going to estate auctions, classic car shows and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a life member of the Air Force Sergeants Assoc. Roy was preceded in death by 8 siblings, and a son in law, Randall Brooks Latham. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Norma; 2 daughters, Lynn and Rhondell; 5 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson. (Arrgs: McGIlley-George Funeral Home, 816-966-0250)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley & George Funeral Home and Cremation Services
12913 Grandview Road
Grandview, MO 64030
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.