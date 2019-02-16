Roy M. Johnson In the early morning hours of February 14, 2019, our beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather, Roy M. Johnson, 87 passed away. Visitation will be from 12-1pm Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at McGilley-George funeral Home, Grandview Chapel with funeral services beginning at 1pm. Burial will be in Belton Cemetery. Roy was born in Eagle Bend, MN and had lived in this area since 1970. He was a retired Tech Sergeant for the United States Air Force for 20 years, retiring in 1973. He then worked as a traveling salesman for 10 years. Roy was an avid chess player, enjoyed watching the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals and playing golf when he had time. He also enjoyed going to estate auctions, classic car shows and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a life member of the Air Force Sergeants Assoc. Roy was preceded in death by 8 siblings, and a son in law, Randall Brooks Latham. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Norma; 2 daughters, Lynn and Rhondell; 5 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson. (Arrgs: McGIlley-George Funeral Home, 816-966-0250)

