Roy M. Moore Roy M. Moore 74 of Lenexa, KS passed away on January 25, 2019. He was born on September 12, 1944 in Kansas City, MO to Doris Brothers Moore and Roscoe C. Moore. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lelia; sons Paul (Tricia) of Overland Park, Michael (Charlotte) of Shawnee, KS, grandchildren Trent, Jacob, Natasha, Chase, Audrey and Jackson. Roy graduated from East High School in Kansas City and immediately enlisted in the Navy where he served over three years as an aviation electrician and rescue air crew man. After his discharge from the Navy, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in automotive technology from Pittsburg State. He later earned his Master of Science degree also from Pittsburg State. His career was in the trucking industry for many years. The last twenty years of his career he worked for Weyforth-Haas (now BKV) in marketing. Roy was an avid motor sports fan whether he was a spectator or a competitor. He was drawn to anything with a motor. In the late 1960s and early 1970s he participated in gymkhanas and road rallies with a 1967 Datsun Roadster. He also raced endurance Go-Karts. His love of photography was only slightly behind his passion for speed. After his retirement he took many classes and joined some photography clubs to hone his skills. He relished traveling down the open road whether it was a short drive in his self-built buggy or a cross-country RV trip. Of course, he was taking pictures on his many journeys. There have been few men who have loved dogs as much as Roy did. He spoiled every dog that became a part of the family. He "trained" them to expect a dog treat every evening at 8:00. If he didn't get the treat, they would let him know that it was time. They say that dog is man's best friend in Roy's case, it was the reverse. He participated in Boy Scouts from the time he was a cub scout through earning his eagle. He held the responsibility of Sachem in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He was filled with pride when Paul and Mike also achieved the rank of eagle. Lelia and his friends have many stories they can share about his life as a Good Samaritan. Above all, his family was his top priority. He delighted in the achievements of his sons. There are not adequate words to describe the joy he received from his grandchildren. He wanted to be there for every event in their lives. A visitation will begin at 2:00 followed by his Celebration of Life at 3:00 on September 14 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 7740 Lackman, Lenexa. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Hospice House, Boy Scouts of America (Scouts BSA) or Salvation Army.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 8, 2019