Roy Robertson Roy Robertson, 70, passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving wife, Janice Robertson, on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his home in Raymore, Missouri. Roy was born on June 21, 1950, to Earl and Victorine Robertson in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. After graduating from college at Baker University in Kansas, he married Janice on June 9, 1973, in Baldwin City, Kansas. Roy went on to obtain a master's degree from the University of Central Missouri in Agricultural Technology and established a successful career as a research biologist. Roy was a dedicated husband and father first and foremost. He treasured his wife, their travels, and the life they built together. He was the biggest fan of his children, their accomplishments, and the compassionate adults they have become. And he loved his grandchildren, their smiles, and their energy. Roy is survived by his wife, Janice; their children, Casey (and spouse Rebecca) Robertson, Emily (and spouse Jason) Vaughan, and Mathew (and spouse Tracy) Robertson; his grandchildren, Owen Vaughan, Jacob Robertson, Emery Vaughan, Henry Robertson, Evelyn Robertson, and Zoe Robertson; and his sister, Denise Robertson. The family will schedule a celebration of life in the future to celebrate Roy when it is again safe to gather. The family welcomes memorial contributions be made to The Special Olympics
, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or St. Croix Hospice to honor Roy. Roy was a role model and friend to many, and we are all better to have known him. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278