White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
(816) 452-8419
Roy Slavin

Roy Slavin Obituary
Roy Slavin Roy Slavin, 87, passed away April 21, 2020. After serving in the U.S. Army, he was employed at T.W.A. from 1966 -1994. From 1966 - 2008 he worked at the IRS in the extraction dept. Since 2008 to current, he held an elective position with the Citizen. Potawatomi Nation as a Legislature for District 1. He is survived by his wife of (67 years) Julia, 3 children, Rodney, David and Verna, 8 grand-children, 12 great grand-children and 1 sister, Patricia Myers of Liberty, Mo . Private family service will be held at Newcomer's White Chapel Funeral Home, Gladstone, MO. Burial at Leavenworth National Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 24, 2020
