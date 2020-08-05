Roy William Shroyer Jr. Roy William Shroyer Jr. was born November 2, 1939 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Roy and Wardie Shroyer and died August 2, 2020 from complications of Parkinson's. Roy was a retired Electrician at United Sign and a member of Local Union 124. He was a member of Shamrock Hills Golf Club for over 40 years. He loved playing golf and pool with his friends at Side Pockets. His favorite thing was watching and betting horse racing with his best friend Buck Kreisel. Roy was proceeded in death by his Mother and Father, his sister Beverly and his son Douglas. He leaves behind his wife Nancy, his sons, Dennis and Tim Shroyer, daughter, Tami Hamilton and her husband Paul. Three step children, Jennifer Gideon, Michael and Jeff Ladd, 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 4 sisters and 1 brother and his dog Petey. Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee's Summit, MO 64063 816-524-3700