Royann "Muddy" McDowell
Royann "Muddy" McDowell Royann "Muddy" McDowell, 94, of Arlington, VA, passed away peacefully on May 31st. She was born on April 14, 1926 to J Roy and Annie Edmonds, in Anson, TX. She was preceded in death by all five siblings: Frances, Mary, Hagens, Pat and Margie. She graduated from Baylor in 1943. In 1953 Royann met Fred McDowell, Jr. They were both based in El Paso, she as a stewardess with Continental Airlines and he with the United States Air Force. She married Fred in 1953. Muddy's passions included her faith, Northgate Baptist Church, watching sports of any kind, baking and a good restaurant. Muddy is survived by her daughter Cheryl Hawkins of Arlington , Va., son Lee McDowell of Denton, Tx., grandchildren Monte and Katrina Hawkins and Brooke and TJ Wurdack, and great grandchildren Caden Wurdack, Chase Wurdack, Hannah Hawkins, and Flynn Hawkins.

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 14, 2020.
