Ruben Wayne Skeen Ruben Wayne Skeen was born to Andrew Jackson and Mary Elsie (Lee) Skeen at Gas City, Kansas on December 3, 1927. He departed this world from Overland Park, KS into the presence of his Lord and Savior on September 14, 2019. He married Elizabeth Lucille Strate on August 13, 1947 in Iola, KS, his death coming one month after their 72nd anniversary. He is survived by his wife' and his two children, Wayne, II and wife Wanda (Hicks) Skeen, and Patsy (Skeen) and husband Jack Smith; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, numerous extended family members, and many friends. Wayne and wife Lucille worked as a ministry team for more than 60 years in the Church of God (Holiness) movement. He also worked for 30 years in the Colorado State government, rising to the office of Deputy Director of the Department of Revenue. Wayne was a faithful, devoted husband, dad, and grandpa who worked tirelessly to provide for his family and to honor the Lord, Jesus Christ. He is greatly missed. His final earthly arrangements are being provided by Porter Funeral Home of Lenexa, KS. A viewing will be held at Gregory Hills Church of God (Holiness), 7020 James A. Reed Rd., Kansas City, MO on Saturday, September 21, 2019 starting at 9:00 A.M. The funeral will follow at 10:00, also at Gregory Hills Church. Interment will be at Johnson County Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS. "Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saith the Spirit, that they may rest from their labours; and their works do follow them." - Revelation 14:13
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 18, 2019