Rubie Scott

February 6, 1929 - November 29, 2020

Mound City, Kansas - Rubie Mae Blackman Scott, age 91, Mound City, Kansas passed away November 29, 2020. She was born February 6, 1929 to Zenas Andrew and Sylvia Estilla Bruce Blackman in Pleasanton, Kansas. She attended all 12 years of school in the Pleasanton schools graduating in 1947. On May 18,1947 she was united in marriage to William (Bill) Scott at her home in Pleasanton. She attended Draughn's College of Commerce where she earned her business degree. After receiving her degree, she worked in the Johnson County Register of Deeds Office and County Clerks Office. She was appointed Johnson County Register of Deeds in 1978, elected to that office in 1980 and remained in office until her retirement in 1989. She was a member of the Olathe and Mound City United Methodist Churches and also the United Methodist Women. In 1980 she was chosen as Woman of the Year of the Business and Professional Women of Olathe. She served as president of Republican Women's Club, both in Olathe and Mound City, Precinct Woman in Mound City and was a member of the FCE Club for many years and also a member of Olathe Chamber. Rubie was always ready to help with civic causes among which was helping build the Mound City Medical Facility. She enjoyed a life of service. Rubie was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, on March 15, 2019, three brothers, Lyle Dean Blackman, Bruce Emerson Blackman and Richard O. Blackman, and one sister, Melda Blackman Einstein. She is survived by nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Graveside funeral service will be 1 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Curry Cemetery. Friends may pay respects from 9 am to 4 pm Wednesday, December 2 and 9 am to 12 noon Thursday December 3 at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Mound City Chapel.





