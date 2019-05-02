Ruby Aileen Vanarsdall Ruby Aileen Vanarsdall, 97, of Buckner, Missouri passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4th at Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley; burial in Buckner Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Contributions can be made to Preferred Hospice, 601 S. 13 Hwy, Lexington, MO 64067. Ruby was born on October 9, 1921 in Grain Valley, MO, daughter of Thomas and Katherine (Conway) Chiddix. She was a longtime active member of Sibley Christian Church. Cliff and Ruby enjoyed dancing, boating, swimming, traveling and entertaining family and friends at their Lake of the Ozarks cabin. She especially loved spending time with her sister Ethel, her grandchildren, and family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Cliff in 1989; parents; siblings, Clarence Chiddix, Roy Chiddix, Audrey Helm, Mary Winfrey, David Chiddix, Harvey Chiddix and Ethel Vanarsdall. Ruby is survived by her daughter, Donna Bree (Don) of Lee's Summit, MO; son, Dennis Vanarsdall (Cindy) of Grain Valley; 6 grandchildren, Lisa Olson (Christopher), Laura Wooten (Todd), Brian Bree (Kerri), Amy Vanarsdall, Katie Hoppenstedt (Garrin) and Kelcy Beyers (Cody); 9 great-grandchildren, Nicole, Ashley, Alex, Grace, Leah, Noelle Ruby, Braylon, Blaire and Finley; 5 great-great grandchildren; 2 nieces, Barbara Andrews (Don) and Marilyn Bryan (Don); and nephew, Jim Helm. Ruby will always be loved and deeply missed by her family. Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441

