Ruby L. Kabrick Ruby Lee Kabrick, 91, of Lee's Summit, MO, passed away July 20, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 23rd in Sni Mills Cemetery, Oak Grove, MO. Ruby was born October 2, 1928 on a farm south of Oak Grove. She retired from Bendix after 30 years. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband Henry; 3 brothers: Venton, Earl, & Lowell Cline; and 2 sisters: Doris Pike & Pauline Johnson. She is survived by sister, Opal Green, and brother, John Cline. Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Oak Grove, MO 816-690-4441



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store