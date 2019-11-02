|
|
Ruby Lee Lyman Ruby Lee Lyman, 92, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, in Liberty, MO. Ruby was born on September 17, 1927, the daughter of Henry Cleveland and Golda Pearl (McMurtrey) Amos. She grew up in Mountain Grove, MO, and in 1947, she married Bill Hamer to this union were born three children. In 1962, she relocated to the Independence area, and in 1972 she married Darrell Lyman. Ruby worked as a deli manager for Jerry's United Super for 35 years. She was such a good cook and had faithful long-time customers. She would bake a huge batch of bread pudding on Fridays, and it would be sold out in no time. Her family remembers get-togethers and holidays were particularly special, as she would cook Southern food to feed everyone. She was a wonderful mother and the best grandma she kept toys under her bed so that her grandkids always knew where to find things to play with when they visited her. She was a master gardener and enjoyed lake trips and driving the RV across the countryside. She loved to dance to country music and play darts. She was a Christian by faith and was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary #3976. Her passion and zest for life will be remembered as her legacy. Ruby is survived by her three children: Judy Robertson of Gladstone, MO, Charlotte Baca of Torreon, NM, and Edward Hamer (wife Glenda) of Kansas City, KS; one very special niece who was loved as a daughter, Sharon Stanger of Independence, MO; grandchildren: Jason Robertson, Coleman Smith, Candice Schuler, and Jesse Hamer; great-grandchildren: Jacob Robertson, Tyler Robertson, Makensie Schuler, Hudson Schuler, Dylan Smith, and Dalton Smith; great-great-grandson, Archie Robertson; sister, Cleta June Carter; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Bill Hamer and Darrell Lyman; son-in-law, Charles Robertson, grandson, Todd Robertson, and siblings: Burl "Bill" Amos, Ruth Barnett, Mae Massey, Dean Amos, Wayne "Dobber" Amos, and Oleta Pamperein. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 1-2pm, with a funeral service to follow at 2pm, both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St. in Independence. Interment will follow in Oak Ridge Memory Gardens. Contributions may be made in Ruby's memory to Good Shepherd Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 2, 2019