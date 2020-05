Or Copy this URL to Share

Ruby M. Reber Ruby Reber, 93, of Kansas City died May 11, 2020. Born on Aug. 23, 1926. Survivors include her daughter Janet Marsh of Kansas City. Arrangements are at Starks & Menchinger Chapel in St. Joseph, MI.



