|
|
Ruby Ruth Harris Ruby Ruth Harris, 91 of Overland Park, KS peacefully passed away on January 16, 2020. She leaves behind her husband of 73 years, Dale Harris, daughters Linda Dawson (Richard Dawson - deceased), Melissa Lawrence (Darrell Lawrence), and son Philip Harris (deceased) (Kathy Harris). She had eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Ruby was an active member of the Overland Park Church of the Nazarene for over 48 years. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. A visitation will be held from 10-11:00am Friday, January 24th at the Overland Park Church of the Nazarene, 9030 Lamar Ave, Overland Park, Kansas 2207, where funeral services will begin at 11:00 am.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 22, 2020