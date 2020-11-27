Ruby Samuelson

November 10, 1928 - November 15, 2020

Overland Park, Kansas - Ruby Samuelson, 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 15, 2020. She was born on November 10, 1928 to Martin and Elizabeth Mohr in Columbus, NE and had eleven brothers and sisters. She met the love of her life, Earl, at a dance hall in Lincoln, NE. They were married in 1951 and lived in Lincoln, Dallas and eventually Overland Park. They had one daughter, Laurie. Ruby was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Mission and later Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Overland Park.

Ruby loved ballroom dancing, playing Canasta, antique shops, family trips and spending time with family and friends, especially her two granddaughters. She enjoyed baking Christmas cookies, making beautiful holiday meals, going to the local dinner theatres and Branson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, all eleven siblings, and most recently, her husband Earl. She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Johnson (Rick), her two granddaughters, Melinda and Melissa Johnson, and many nieces and nephews. She will be interred in a private family service at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7851 W 119th Street, Overland Park, KS 66213.





