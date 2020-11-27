1/1
Ruby Samuelson
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Samuelson
November 10, 1928 - November 15, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Ruby Samuelson, 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 15, 2020. She was born on November 10, 1928 to Martin and Elizabeth Mohr in Columbus, NE and had eleven brothers and sisters. She met the love of her life, Earl, at a dance hall in Lincoln, NE. They were married in 1951 and lived in Lincoln, Dallas and eventually Overland Park. They had one daughter, Laurie. Ruby was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Mission and later Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Overland Park.
Ruby loved ballroom dancing, playing Canasta, antique shops, family trips and spending time with family and friends, especially her two granddaughters. She enjoyed baking Christmas cookies, making beautiful holiday meals, going to the local dinner theatres and Branson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, all eleven siblings, and most recently, her husband Earl. She is survived by her daughter, Laurie Johnson (Rick), her two granddaughters, Melinda and Melissa Johnson, and many nieces and nephews. She will be interred in a private family service at Johnson County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7851 W 119th Street, Overland Park, KS 66213.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
11200 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66210
(913) 451-1860
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved