Rufus L. Nye Rufus L. Nye, 78, passed away January 3, 2020 in Overland Park, KS. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at McGilley State Line Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:45 AM Tuesday, Jan. 7 at the Church of the Nativity Catholic Church, Leawood, KS. Rufus was born at home in 1941 in Middle River, MD, to T. Gilbert and Christine Carol Nye. Rufus grew up outside of Baltimore where he excelled in academics as well as in athletics as a baseball player and distance runner. In 1959 he entered Washington College where he met Anne Plaia. They married in 1962 and Rufus graduated in 1963. After moving to the Chicago area, Rufus soon began his career in city management, first working as an assistant in Lake Forest, IL. While in Illinois, his first three daughters were born: Dyanna, Jennifer and Heather. He then moved his growing family to Kansas where he completed a Master's in Public Administration at the University of Kansas in 1969. After graduation, he worked as the Assistant to the Township Manager of Lower Merion Township in Pennsylvania. Rufus and family were then off to Yankton, SD where he assumed the City Manager position and where his youngest daughter, Bernadette, was born. Other positions followed in Blaine, MN and Salina, KS. In all of these positions, his tenure was noted for his financial acumen and strong leadership. In 1987, Rufus embarked on a new phase of his career, taking over as the Executive Director of the Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority. He succeeded in building one of the soundest and widely respected pools in the nation. In 1998, he was instrumental in founding the Association of Government Risk Pools (AGRiP) which continues to flourish. In 2001, to move closer to their daughters and grandchildren, Rufus and Anne relocated to Kansas yet again, where Rufus took on a similar position for MARCIT (now MPR) in Kansas City, MO. Rufus retired in 2005. He volunteered with Kansas City Literacy, Johnson County Developmental workshop and spent nearly 10 years as a member of the Blue Valley Rec Commission. Rufus was honored as Commissioner of the Year in the state of Kansas in 2017. He was a man of diverse talents, able to rewire a kitchen, build fine wood pieces or bake superb French bread. Throughout his life, Rufus was a voracious reader, with particular interest in history and baseball. His ability to recall everything he read could result in lively conversations on books he had finished 30 years earlier. Rufus was a devoted husband Anne was the light of his life and the motivation for all he achieved. He adored and was adored by his daughters and their families. He was predeceased by sisters, Ruth Nye and Joyce Carter and brother James Carter. He is survived by wife Anne (of the home), daughters Dyanna Ballou (Jim) (Leawood, KS) , Jennifer Nye (Greg Nelson) (Arlington, VA), Heather Nye (Arjun Sanga) (Madison, WI) and Bernadette Nye (Sander Lee) (McLean, Virginia), grandchildren Alexander West (Roeland Park, KS), Olivia West (Leawood, KS), Xavier Sanga (St. Peter, MN) and Rafael Sanga (Oxford, OH) as well as step-grandsons Ian Ballou (Dallas, TX), Austin Ballou (Mary) (Kansas City, MO) and Travis Ballou (Dallas, TX). He is also survived by his twin sister Randi Pierro (DE), sisters June Thomure (Levi) (TN) and Nina Dalton (GA), and brother, Don Carter (Peggy) (GA), as well as a large extended family and dear friends around the country, including Dr. Mary Boyce, Mary Desch, Kurt Wood, Zinia Lee and Harriet Sore. Contributions in Rufus' name can be made to the Mead Cultural Education Center, 82 Mickelson Drive, Yankton, SD 57078.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 5, 2020