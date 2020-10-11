1/1
Russell Allen Bailey
1946 - 2020
Russell Allen Bailey
September 29, 2020
Rockaway Beach, Missouri - Russell Allen Bailey, 73, of Rockaway Beach, Missouri, passed away suddenly September 29, 2020. Born in Kansas City on November 22, 1946, he was the eldest son of Ernest and Maxine Bailey. He wed Hazel Bailey, his wife of 44 years, in 1976.
An outdoorsman, Russell enjoyed flying, trout fishing, hunting, bicycling, and kayaking. He had the heart of a mountain-man, a black powder enthusiast with a love for the discovery of the wild frontier. His always-humorous nature will survive in the memories of those who knew him. Russell was known as a gentleman and a kind Christian. It is his prayer that all his loved ones receive Jesus Christ as their savior.
In addition to his wife Hazel, Russell is survived by sons: Brandon (Paige), and Brent (Natalya); niece/granddaughter: Mallory; granddaughters: Ainsley, Espyn, and Vivienne; brothers: Danny (Janelle) Bailey and Kevin (Jan) Bailey; in-laws: Daisy (John) Folsom-Hendershot, Davene (Bob) McBride, Crockett (Cammie) Folsom, Joe (Joann) Folsom, and Fred (Kelly) Folsom; and special cousins: Sandy Roadcap and Elmer Swift.
No services are currently planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Victory Mission (www.victorymission.com). Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Cremations of the Ozarks
130 Industrial Park
Hollister, MO 65672
417-544-0218
October 10, 2020
Dear family, please accept my sincere condolences, may you find comfort from the encouraging words found at. 1Thessalonians 4:14
Neighbor
October 4, 2020
I met Russell about 7 years ago when I started working at WalMart. He was a good friend, cheerful with a great sense of humor. He will be sorely missed. Rest in peace my friend.
Richard Rogers
Coworker
