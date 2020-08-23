Russell B. Krohn Russell B. Krohn, 65, of Blue Springs, Missouri died peacefully at home on August 18, 2020 following a brief battle with renal cancer. He was born May 15, 1955 in Kansas City, Missouri to Howard and Dorothy (Irwin) Krohn. Following his graduation from Grandview High School in 1973, he earned a BS in Biology in 1977 and an MS in Biology in 1980, both from the University of Central Missouri (formerly CMSU). Russ spent the majority of his professional career with Tetra Tech doing hazardous waste response and environmental remediation. Russ was an avid hunter, fisherman, and enjoyed training his dogs. He belonged to the Conservation Federation of Missouri, the Missouri Prairie Foundation, the NRA, and the Western Missouri Shooters Association. Russ also belonged to several dog clubs including Sho-Me State American Pit Bull Terrier Club, Agility Ability of Greater Kansas City, and the Greater Kansas City Dog Training Club, of which he was a life member. He also served as treasurer of the Endangered Breeds Association and was a member of several national dog clubs. Russ served as a lobbyist for the Missouri Federation of Animal Owners and worked tirelessly for dog owners in Jefferson City. He was also a member of the Blue Springs Citizen's Police Academy Alumni Association. Russ was preceded in death by his father, Howard Krohn. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Kim (Meadows) Krohn, mother Dotty Krohn of Olathe, KS, brother Randy Krohn (Holly Carpenter) of Chesterfield, MO, sister in law Kelly Weehunt of Independence, MO, sister in law Kippi (Kurt) VanHoogstrate of Chesterfield, MO, nieces Ashley Weehunt, Alex VanHoogstrate, and Savannah VanHoogstrate, and nephew Gavin VanHoogstrate. Donations are recommended to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care, The Greater Kansas City Dog Training Club, Sho-Me State American Pit Bull Terrier Club, or the Blue Springs Citizen's Police Academy Alumni Association. Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m., August 24th at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, Missouri.