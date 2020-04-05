Home

Dr. Russell Denny White

Dr. Russell Denny White Obituary
Dr. Russell Denny White Dr. Russell Denny White, age 72, of Aurora, MO, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at the Mt. Vernon (Mo.) Place Care Center. Dr. White, who practiced medicine for 45 years, was born September 28, 1947, in Maryville, MO, the son of the late Arch and Kathryn (Weedin) White. Russell was a 1965 graduate of Craig R3 High School in Craig, MO, and a 1974 graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine. He was a family practice physician and advanced his medical education in the specialty of sports medicine. Russell began his medical practice in Aurora, MO, later moving to Tampa Bay, FL, then to the Kansas City area. He was the Director of the Sports Medicine Fellowship Program and Medical Director of the Sports Medicine Center at the UMKC School of Medicine. In 2012 and 2013, he could often be seen on the sidelines of the Kansas City Chiefs as a team physician. Russell is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dara Ann (Haer) White of Aurora, MO, who grew up in Kansas City; two brothers, Wayne (Diana) White of Mound City, MO, and Tim White of Maryville, MO; brother-in-law Mike (Debbie) Haer of Richardson, TX, and their families. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home in Aurora, MO. Those wishing to make a donation in Dr. White's honor may contribute to the Alumni Scholarship, Craig R3 School, 402 North Ward Street, Craig, MO 64437 or to the Russell and Dara White Scholarship Endowment at the University of Missouri School of Medicine Scholarships, to MU Office of Advancement, 407 Reynolds Alumni Center, Columbia, MO 65211, or online gifts can be made to giving.missouri.edu., which emphasizes support of medical students from rural Missouri. Online condolences may be shared at www.CraftonCantrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020
