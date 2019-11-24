Home

Russell E. "Rusty" Hill

Russell E. "Rusty" Hill Obituary
Russell "Rusty" E. Hill Rusty Hill, 62, of Kansas City, KS passed away at home on November 19, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Rusty was a Millwright for over 30 years in the Millwrights Union, Local 1529. He enjoyed Nascar, building custom smokers & grills & fishing with his friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Rusty is survived by his wife Sharon, sister Jeanette Thompson & husband Al, brothers Steven Hill & Scott Hill, son Joey Hill & daughter Lisa, step-son Robert Pichelman, 5 grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, friends & union brothers.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 24, 2019
