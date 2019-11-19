|
Russell Edwin Clark Russell Edwin Clark passed away peacefully at his home in Overland Park, Kansas early on Saturday morning on November 16, 2019 at the age of 86 years. Russell's wife Billie Clark and daughter Linda Hovey were at his side when he answered God's call to come home. Russell and Billie have resided in Overland Park since 1976, moving from St. Louis, Missouri. Russell worked for IBM for 33 years before retiring in 1990. Russell enlisted in the Navy and served his country proudly for 4 years, as well as active duty in the Korean War after graduating Ritenour High School in Breckenridge Hills, MO in 1950. He met the love of his life Billie, and they married in 1956. They were married for 62 years. Their son Jerry was born in 1957, their daughter Linda was born in 1959, and daughter Kelly was born in 1962. Russell was a dedicated husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather. When Russell and Billie became grandparents, their cup overflowed with joy and immense love. As a matter of fact, they had a plaque hanging on a wall of their home that read, "If I'd known how much fun grandchildren would be, I would've had them first." Russell joined his mother, father, and 4 brothers in God's Heavenly Kingdom. He has preceded in passing his beautiful and loving wife Billie Clark; son Jerry Clark and daughter-in-law Cheryl Clark, granddaughter Megan Clark and grandson Russell Clark; daughter Linda Hovey and son-in-law Tim Hovey, grandson James Hovey and his wife Tara Hovey and great-grandson Jack Hovey, grandson Steven Hovey; daughter Kelly Brenneman and son-in-law Gerry Brenneman, grandson Ryan Brenneman, granddaughter Sarah Washington and her husband Paul Washington and great-grandson arriving in early February. The Celebration of Life for Russell Edwin Clark will be held at Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Services at 11200 Metcalf in Overland Park, Kansas 66210 on Wednesday, November 20th ?. Visitation will begin at 10:00 and service will begin at 11:00. Casual attire is encouraged. A luncheon reception will be held for those attending the service at the home of Kelly and Gerry Brenneman. Their address will be provided at the service. In lieu of flowers, the family ask for donations to be made to either The Alzheimer's Foundation or The Parkinson's Foundation in Russell's name. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johsoncountychapel.com Ecclesiastes 3: There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens: A time to be born and a time to die, A time to weep and a time to laugh, A time to mourn and a time to dance.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 19, 2019