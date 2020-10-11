1/
Russell Fowler Sr.
1935 - 2020
Russell Fowler, Sr.
December 27, 1935 - October 6, 2020
RAYTOWN, Missouri - Russell Derstien Fowler Sr. (84), of Raytown, MO, passed away at his home on Tuesday October 6, 2020. Russell was born on December 27, 1935 in Kansas City, MO to D.B. and Eunice (Wilson) Fowler. He was united in marriage to Wanda L. Vermillion on May 3, 1957. Russell is proceeded in death by his parents and sisters, Dona and Shirley. Survivors include Russell's wife Wanda, of the home, daughter Kim (Lewis) King, son Russ (Nola) Fowler Jr., grandchildren, Shawn (Cassie) King, Krystal (Nick) Davis, Holly (Yuri) Van Dierendonck, Pete Fowler, Suzy Fowler, and 7 great-grandchildren along with many other family members and loved ones.
Russell served in the Navy Reserves from 1954-1962. He was a member of Local Sheet Metal Union #2 from 1957 until he retired in 1995. Russell was also a proud member of the Mid-America Chapter of the Buick Club of America and loved to spend time working on his models and cars as long as he could.
Russell was loved and will be missed by many. Visitation will be held on Tuesday October 13, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Newcomer's Floral Hills in Kansas City, MO. Burial will be held with family at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Mid-America Chapter Buick Club, Attn: Don Allen Holdmeyer, 13820 S. Harris Road, Greenwood, MO 64034 or the charity of your choice in his honor.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer's Floral Hills
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
