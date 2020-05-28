Russell G. Privett Russell Glenn Privett, 87, of Kearney, MO., passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was a devoted husband and father of three sons. Truly emulating his Heavenly Father, Russell was a solid rock when you were surrounded by sinking sand. He was strong, yet gentle, a tireless provider and a devout caregiver. He was a man of few words, yet always had your answer; and he could, and would, fix anything you needed. A Korean War veteran and a Western Union technician of 32 years, Russell's greatest acts of service were undoubtedly shown in the way he fiercely cared for his son, Michael, through his years-long battle against AIDS caused by a faulty blood transfusion, and then for his wife, Barbara, through her own years-long battle against Alzheimer's disease, even as he was fighting against Parkinson's himself. It was only fitting that Russell passed away on Memorial Day, a holiday he held dear as a chance to visit, and look after, the graves of Barbara and Michael, along with his parents, his brothers, and Barbara's family. Russell is survived by his sister Lenore Haynes, of Oak Grove, MO.; his sons Allan Privett and his wife Carita Privett, of Kearney, MO., and John Privett and his wife Michelle Privett, of Spring Hill, TN.; his daughter-in-law Jan Privett, of Independence, MO.; as well as his admiring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Russell was preceded in death by his parents Claude and Grace Privett; his brothers Donald, Charles and Dale Privett; his wife Barbara Privett; and his son Michael Privett. Due to Covid-19, the family will be holding a closed memorial service on the evening of Friday, May 29, at Park Lawn Funeral Homes, 8251 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO 64138. A graveside service will also be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at Macedonia Cemetery, on Highway O and Robert Lane, in Stella, MO 64867. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234



