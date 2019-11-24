Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Jella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Howard "Butch" Jella

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell "Butch" Howard Jella Russell "Butch" Howard Jella, Age 73 of Birmingham, AL, passed away October 27, 2019 at the Birmingham VA Medical Center. He was the second in a group of six children born to Howard & Dorothy Jella. He graduated from Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, KS. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart from participation in the TET Offensive. He had many jobs from carnival gofer to kitchen help on an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico. He really liked living in Birmingham, Alabama where he developed friendships with several people like Ray Harris and Carol Payne. He enjoyed reading, listening to music, and playing solitary on the computer. He never married. He is survived by sisters Connie Echols of Arizona, Brenda Walston of Kansas, and brother John Hill of Oklahoma as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Howard and Dorothy, and sisters Karen and Sandra. He will be buried at Leavenworth National Cemetery, November 29, 2019. A graveside service with Military Honors at 12:30 pm. If attending, please be at the office at the Leavenworth National Cemetery by 12:00 pm.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -