Russell "Butch" Howard Jella Russell "Butch" Howard Jella, Age 73 of Birmingham, AL, passed away October 27, 2019 at the Birmingham VA Medical Center. He was the second in a group of six children born to Howard & Dorothy Jella. He graduated from Wyandotte High School in Kansas City, KS. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart from participation in the TET Offensive. He had many jobs from carnival gofer to kitchen help on an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico. He really liked living in Birmingham, Alabama where he developed friendships with several people like Ray Harris and Carol Payne. He enjoyed reading, listening to music, and playing solitary on the computer. He never married. He is survived by sisters Connie Echols of Arizona, Brenda Walston of Kansas, and brother John Hill of Oklahoma as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Howard and Dorothy, and sisters Karen and Sandra. He will be buried at Leavenworth National Cemetery, November 29, 2019. A graveside service with Military Honors at 12:30 pm. If attending, please be at the office at the Leavenworth National Cemetery by 12:00 pm.
