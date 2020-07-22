Russell J. Mueller Russell J. Mueller, 95, of Overland Park, KS died July 20, 2020. A Rosary at 9:15 AM, Visitation from 9:30-10:30 AM followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM, Saturday, July 25, at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9405 Mission, Rd., Leawood, KS. Burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
, Sisters Servants of Mary, or Serra Club. Survived by his loving wife Ginny, of 70 years of Marriage. They were also blessed in having three daughters and son-in-laws: Diane & Dan Fouraker of Camdenton. MO, Linda & Ed Slagle of Marietta. GA, Beth Eppler of Olathe. KS, six grandchildren Jesse Fouraker of Wellsville, KS, Cody Fouraker of Overland Park, KS, Kyle and Keith (wife Candance) Slagle of Marrietta. GA, Amie Eppler of Olathe, KS, Sara Love (husband Kyle) of Grandview, MO, two sisters: Helen Burrous & Rosemary Bauer, both of Belleville, IL, sister-in-law Jane Mueller of North Carolina, two great grandchildren Connor and Hannah Slagle, Marrietta, GA. Preceded in death by: parents John & Helen, brother Norman, brother-in-laws Bob Burrous & Jim Bauer, infants - older sister Delores & daughter Sandra Kay. Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com