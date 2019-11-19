|
Russell L. Handy Jr. Russell L. Handy, Jr, 94, of Sun City Center, FL peacefully passed away November 13, 2019. Russell was born in Kansas City, MO, in 1925 and is survived by his wife Margery R. Stubbs, his sister, Gloria Sullivan of Grand Island, NE, his daughter, Renee Gepford of Dixon, CA and Alyson (Ed) Olson of Wimauma, FL, 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents Russell L. Handy, Sr. and May Christine (Mort), a son, Russell Lowell III, daughter Janet Lynn and two grandsons, Matthew J. Meagher and Christopher R. Handy. Russell served in the Navy and received his Ensign Commission from Columbia University. He received his pilot training in Pensacola, FL and received his wings in Corpus Christi, TX. He departed the Navy as Lt JG after 7 years of active duty, and continued his service in the Navy reserves. Russell married Margery R. Stubbs, a high school sweetheart, upon graduation at the University of Kansas in 1947. Russell and Margery were married for 73 years. Russell joined Trans World Airlines in 1951. Upon his retirement after 32 years, Russell was recognized by Lockheed Martin as having over 10,000 hours flying the L1011 aircraft. In Kansas City he was a longtime member of the Quiet Birdmen, Military Order of World Wars, Navy League, American Legion, VFW and enjoyed lunches with a group known as the Romeo's. The last 8 years with TWA was flying and training Saudi Airline pilots on the L1011 aircraft in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. While Russell and Margery were living in Jeddah they purchased a condominium in Antibes, France where they enjoyed playing tennis with neighbors. With his spirit of adventure he purchased a sailboat in Athens, Greece and berthed Nohra's Ark in Kusadasi, Turkey. Russell thoroughly enjoyed his retirement with Margery as Captain of Nohra's Ark sailing the Mediterranean and spending time between Antibes and Kansas City. Despite his age, Russell had a continuing drive to keep up with electronic and modern technology. A memorial service in Kansas City will be held December 7, 2019 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO 64131. For additional details please visit www.mtmoriah.net.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 19, 2019