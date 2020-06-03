Russell Lee Swofford
1973 - 2020
Russell Lee Swofford Russell L. Swofford, 46, of Overland Park, KS died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at his home. Russell was born July 21, 1973 in Excelsior Springs, MO, the son of the late Lester and Hazel Swofford. He was united in marriage to Juhree Schoemig on May 31, 1997; Russell leaves behind his wife Juhree Swofford; his children, Landon (Callie) Schoemig; Haylee Schoemig-Swofford; a grandchild, Ava Mae Schoemig; a brother Jerry (Lori) Hodges; three sisters, Johnetta (Mike) Hume; Sheila (Brad) Coates; Jackie Parks; his mother in law, Fonda Elliott; brother in law, Roger (Alisha) Elliott, Jr.; sister in law, Kelli (Alphonso) Washington and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Russell is also preceded in death by his father in law, Roger Elliott, Sr. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Lenexa Baptist Church, 15320 W. 87th St. Pkwy., Lenexa, KS, 66219; or to the Salvation Army, 3637 Broadway, Kansas City, MO, 64111. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions all services will be private, however, Russell's celebration of life service will be streamed on the Amos Family Facebook page at 11 a.m. Sat. June 6, 2020. (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 3, 2020.
