Russell Penson Russell Penson, age 85, passed away Friday, February 7th, 2020. Services will be held at 10:30 AM Friday, February 14th, at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. Friends may call prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Russell was born January 3rd, 1935 and married Donna Vessel on March 21, 1954. Russell is survived by son Russell (Kim) Penson, Spring, TX, daughter Tracy (Brian) Schumacher, Overland Park, KS, grandchildren; Brandon (Megan) Schumacher, Brent Schumacher, Jason (Chrissy), Megan (Marteze), three great grandchildren Marty, Dillon, Autumn, niece Elizabeth (Tom) Clark and great nieces Jordan and Sydney. He was preceded in death by wife Donna and daughter Arlene Merrick. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 11, 2020