Russell R. Wirt Russell Rothwell Wirt of Lee's Summit, Missouri, passed away March 10, 2020, at the age of 95. He was born in Kansas City, MO, January 17, 1925, the second child and only son of R. Russell Wirt and Leora Myrtle Dunsworth Wirt. Russ, always called "Bud" by his family and childhood friends, served his country during World War II. Following the war, he married Martha Jean Nigh on May 2, 1947. Together they raised two daughters, and their family grew to include three grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. A plumber by trade, Russ was the proverbial "Jack of all trades" and loved the challenge of finding solutions to everyday problems. He was also an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, the Royals and KU basketball. Russ treasured his family and friends, and never met a stranger. Preceded in death by Jean, his beloved wife of 66 years, and by his sister, Mary Virginia Enlow, Russ is survived by his daughters, Marlys Boughner (Chuck) of Lee's Summit, MO and Lana Myers (Bob) of Newton, KS.; grandchildren Carrie Orndorff (Michael), Brent Boughner, and Ryan Myers (Jennifer); and ten great-grandchildren: Ashley, Korryn and Karlee VanAcker, Xander Orndorff, Ethan, Avery and Evan Boughner, and Logan, Brody and Collin Myers. Private family burial will be at Floral Hills East Cemetery. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service will be held on a date to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that Russ's generous spirit be honored by donations to worthy causes of personal choice. Condolences may be left on the website of Langsford Funeral Home, www.langsfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 18, 2020