Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Sargent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Sargent

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Russell Sargent Obituary
Russell Vincent Sargent Russell Sargent passed away April 17, 2019 surrounded by family. Russ was born in Anderson, Indiana and grew up in Colorado and Wyoming before settling in Overland Park, KS for his high school years at Shawnee Mission South. Russ attended Emporia State University, graduating with a double major in business and finance. Russ started his career at Hallmark, and was transferred to California. Russ will be remembered for his sense of humor, generosity & kindness. He is survived by his son Craig, daughter Julie; grandson, Lorenzo; brother Kevin & his mother Norma.The family would like to give a special thank you to Mary Sargent who helped take care of Russ during the past two years. A celebration of Russ's Life will be at Johnny's Tavern 95th & Antioch Overland Park, Sat., April 27, 2019 from 1-3pm.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.