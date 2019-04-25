|
Russell Vincent Sargent Russell Sargent passed away April 17, 2019 surrounded by family. Russ was born in Anderson, Indiana and grew up in Colorado and Wyoming before settling in Overland Park, KS for his high school years at Shawnee Mission South. Russ attended Emporia State University, graduating with a double major in business and finance. Russ started his career at Hallmark, and was transferred to California. Russ will be remembered for his sense of humor, generosity & kindness. He is survived by his son Craig, daughter Julie; grandson, Lorenzo; brother Kevin & his mother Norma.The family would like to give a special thank you to Mary Sargent who helped take care of Russ during the past two years. A celebration of Russ's Life will be at Johnny's Tavern 95th & Antioch Overland Park, Sat., April 27, 2019 from 1-3pm.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 25, 2019