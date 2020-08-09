Ruth A. (Dane) Boyle Former Lenexa, KS resident Ruth A. (Dane) Boyle passed away August 5, 2020. Ruth was born November 26, 1928 to Martin and Tena (Hinrichs) Dane in Hastings, Nebraska. She overcame childhood polio and graduated from Glenvil High School in 1946. She worked for many years at J.M. McDonald executive offices. On June 26, 1949 she married Keith Boyle. They had one son Jack C. Boyle. They retired to Del Rio, TX in 1990 enjoying the mild winters and fishing. They celebrated their 60th anniversary there in 2009. Keith passed away in 2010. Ruth then moved to Lenexa. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Marcella (Dane) Shockey, sister-in-law Marion Arnold and nephew Mark Shockey. She is survived by her son Jack, his wife Penny, grandson Ryan and his wife Sherri, great grandson Anthony and great granddaughter Madison all of Lenexa. Brother-in-law Ray Arnold of Trumbull NE, many nieces, and nephews as well as many great friends at Rosewood Senior Living. Her wishes were to be cremated and to have the family scatter the ashes on a tomato patch.



