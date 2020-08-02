Ruth A. Jacobs 1939 2020 Ruth A. Jacobs, 81, of Kansas City, MO, passed away July 30, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 4th, at Muehlebach Funeral Home, 6800 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO 64131. Inurnment will be at Resurrection in North Kansas City. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to a local food bank, a charity to help the homeless, or God's Pantry, 17938 Dennis Mitchell Rd, Garfield, AR 72732. Ruth was born March 19, 1939, in Kansas City, MO. She was a gourmet cook, fantastic hostess and wonderful entertainer. She also had a long and successful career in the media buying industry. She became the first female VP at Bernstein-Rein then went on to own her own business, Ruth Burke & Associates, from which she retired. She achieved multiple awards for media buying as well as some women's business achievement awards throughout her career. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Jacobs as well as a grandson, Jesse Gochenour. She is survived by her daughters, Donna (Greg) Graham and Cathryn (David) Burke-Haney, step-daughter, Tara (Stephen) Young, grandchildren; Leia (Andreas) Wileur, Aaron (Cassie) Graham, Breanna (Catalin) Soare, Ariel Graham, Gillian Willdermood, Alden Willdermood and Starlyn Murphy, as well as 9 great-grandchildren. The link for the livestream of the service can be found on Ruth's tribute page at MuehlebachChapel.com
.