Ruth Ann "Ruthie"Hoffman Ruth Ann (Ruthie) Hoffman, 86 of Leawood, Kansas passed away on April 1, 2019. Ruthie was born to Karl and Lucille Everett in 1933 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She attended schools in St. Joseph, Missouri, graduating in 1951 from Central High School and in 1953 from St. Joseph Junior College. She attended the Kansas City Art Institute for two years. Ruthie was employed by Russell Stover Candies in their art department until mid-1962. She married John E. Hoffman in 1960 and they had two children, Scott Hoffman, a resident of Aspen, Colorado, and Stacy Kruger (husband Kurt) a resident of Franklin, Tennessee. She had two grandchildren, Mackenzie and Mason Kruger. Ruthie belonged to the following organizations: member of Country Club Christian Church; member of Loch Lloyd Country Club and Loch Lloyd Garden Club; member Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art; member of Friends of Art; Society of Fellows, Nelson Atkins Museum of Art, member Vanderslice Committee Kansas City Art Institute; member, past-president, past-board member of the New Theater Guild; member of Symphony Women's Association; former member, past-president, past-board member, Tomahawk Drama Service League; former member Leawood Country Club. Her survivors include one sister; Lucy Henley and husband Bill, of Fair Oaks, California; their children Mark Henley of Fair Oaks and Melanie Lister (husband Dan) of Sand Point, Idaho. Her activities included: visiting children and grandchildren; domestic and foreign travel; playing bridge and attending luncheons with close friends of many years. Attending local art shows and visiting art museums both domestic and foreign. Volunteered at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art for 25 years. A Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm followed by a Funeral Service at 3:00pm at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Burial will follow in Mount Moriah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Ruthie's name to the New Theatre Scholarship Guild, c/o New Theatre Restaurant, Attn: Treasurer, 9229 Foster, Overland Park, Kansas 66212.



